Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 473,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,427,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/chart-industries-inc-nasdaqgtls-shares-sold-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.