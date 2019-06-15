Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Cap of $527,232.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $527,232.00 and approximately $26,288.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00372468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.72 or 0.02393814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00159356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019519 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.