China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered China Southern Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.