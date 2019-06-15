Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

CB opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $150.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 50,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $7,438,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,298,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,498 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,573 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

