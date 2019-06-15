Citigroup Inc. Buys 40,154 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 165.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,491 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2,571.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 932,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897,947 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 36.2% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 279,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/citigroup-inc-buys-40154-shares-of-washington-federal-inc-nasdaqwafd.html.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.