Citigroup Inc. Sells 134,766 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 78.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,766 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,921,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,503,000 after buying an additional 125,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $424,717.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,270,916.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $1,401,925.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,563,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,396. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Sells 134,766 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/citigroup-inc-sells-134766-shares-of-fibrogen-inc-nasdaqfgen.html.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.