ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, VP Debra Lynn Steck sold 30,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $1,466,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSBW opened at $49.63 on Friday. FS Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

