ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 66.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 121,123 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,290,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 20.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $88.07 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $595.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $176.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $277,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $692,040. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

