Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLFD. TheStreet raised shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.61. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.