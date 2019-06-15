Cobham (LON:COB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cobham from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 107 ($1.40) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126.80 ($1.66).

Shares of LON COB opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Cobham has a one year low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 134.05 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 87,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,658.80 ($130,221.87).

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

