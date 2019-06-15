Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRS. ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 32,398 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $631,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,527. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

