Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $54.65 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

