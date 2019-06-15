Community Bank N.A. Buys 2,624 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $291.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

