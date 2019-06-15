Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGO. UBS Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.31 ($49.20).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

EPA:SGO opened at €33.27 ($38.68) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.