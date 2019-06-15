CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. CONMED has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CONMED news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,902.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

