Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.15 ($183.90).

ETR:CON traded down €1.28 ($1.49) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €124.40 ($144.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Continental has a one year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a one year high of €226.20 ($263.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

