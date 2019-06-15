CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Trading 10.2% Higher

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s share price traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.62. 6,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 123,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CounterPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.44% of CounterPath as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

