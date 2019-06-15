Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $13,331,250.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $13,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COUP stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $19,200,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $3,143,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

