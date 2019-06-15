CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 233,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average daily volume of 24,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

CPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CPFL Energia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.61.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CPFL Energia by 224.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPFL Energia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CPFL Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPFL Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CPFL Energia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Stock Price Up 8.4%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/cpfl-energia-nysecpl-stock-price-up-8-4.html.

CPFL Energia Company Profile (NYSE:CPL)

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.