Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0022

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 50.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. Over the last week, Cream has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $99,371.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01765080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00310370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010428 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006751 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

