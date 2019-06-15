Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.