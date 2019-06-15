Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Share Price

Press coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -2.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,551,104 shares of company stock worth $275,456,299. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

