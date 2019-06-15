CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $248,380.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $248,380.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00383748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.02412868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00161059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000788 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

