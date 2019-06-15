CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CVS Health by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 380,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

