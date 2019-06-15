Cypress Capital Group Has $828,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,162,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total transaction of $106,383.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total value of $46,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $494,939. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,361.50.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,085.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $753.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

