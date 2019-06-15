D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,694,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,532 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,738,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,596,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $45.96 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

