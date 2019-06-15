Dan Goldstein Sells 192 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $20,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dan Goldstein sold 39 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $4,265.43.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dan Goldstein sold 1,107 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $114,297.75.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $285,013.40.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 416,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

