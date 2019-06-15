DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DEX)

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DEX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

