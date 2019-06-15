DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.8% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,640,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 747,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,850,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,978 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $35,232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,503,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,198 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.03. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

