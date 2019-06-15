Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) vs. CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 29.33% 7.12% 3.17% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $9.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Devon Energy pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNOOC pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNOOC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CNOOC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and CNOOC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 1 10 14 0 2.52 CNOOC 0 1 4 0 2.80

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $44.74, suggesting a potential upside of 73.60%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than CNOOC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and CNOOC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $10.73 billion 1.00 $3.06 billion $1.29 19.98 CNOOC $26.88 billion 2.61 $7.66 billion $17.06 9.22

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Devon Energy. CNOOC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Devon Energy beats CNOOC on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

