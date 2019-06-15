Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 3,496,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,930,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

DO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,745,365 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,482,709 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $78,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,879,651 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 875,141 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,121,384 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 880,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,507,635 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 265,959 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

