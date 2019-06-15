Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $102,480.00 in Stock

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at $620,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Walter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $100,520.00.

DMRC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digimarc Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMRC. National Securities lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digimarc by 58,800.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

