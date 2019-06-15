Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 170,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,342 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.63. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.94 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

