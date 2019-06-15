Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $35,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,151.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

