Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,759,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 635,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,252,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $2,219,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,582 shares of company stock worth $45,579,410 in the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

