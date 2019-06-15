Douglas Merritt Sells 13,342 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 12,715 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total transaction of $1,611,753.40.

SPLK stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/douglas-merritt-sells-13342-shares-of-splunk-inc-nasdaqsplk-stock.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.