DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Raised to GBX 350 at UBS Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 420 ($5.49).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 350.10 ($4.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 539.85 ($7.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($89,376.72).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

