Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 324.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,730 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 237,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/duke-energy-corp-nyseduk-shares-bought-by-jacobs-levy-equity-management-inc.html.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.