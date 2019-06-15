Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 419,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,126,000 after purchasing an additional 406,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth $23,173,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $80.23 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,617.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,327.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

