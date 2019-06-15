Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $372,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

