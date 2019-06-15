Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,993,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,375,000 after purchasing an additional 169,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,292,000 after purchasing an additional 413,255 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after purchasing an additional 407,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,891,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $151,287.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,547.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $927,046 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

