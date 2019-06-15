Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ETY opened at $11.87 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.05.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

