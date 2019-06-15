eBitcoin Price Hits $0.0280 on Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $528,622.00 and approximately $28,927.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00372367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.02379997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00158564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000766 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.