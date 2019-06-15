Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

In other news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,645 shares of company stock worth $26,927,476. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.87. The company had a trading volume of 749,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/ecolab-inc-nyseecl-shares-bought-by-mission-wealth-management-lp.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.