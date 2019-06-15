Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 74.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

