Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.48 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 247,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.