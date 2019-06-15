Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,377,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,527 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after acquiring an additional 884,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,165,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,930,000 after acquiring an additional 728,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

EPD stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

