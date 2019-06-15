Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 558,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,531,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 38,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $3,239,188 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EME stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

