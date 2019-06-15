Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,898,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 289,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Stuart Depina sold 18,168 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,183,281.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 9,594 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $629,942.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,668. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/envestnet-inc-nyseenv-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.