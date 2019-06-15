EOS Price Tops $6.94 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00077358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Huobi, Tidex and EXX. EOS has a total market cap of $6.38 billion and approximately $2.37 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,015,990,939 coins and its circulating supply is 919,290,933 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinExchange, LBank, Bilaxy, Poloniex, Exrates, OTCBTC, OEX, Bibox, Coinrail, DragonEX, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, IDCM, Coindeal, Coinbe, EXX, OKEx, Vebitcoin, BCEX, Rfinex, Ovis, Huobi, IDAX, QBTC, BitFlip, C2CX, Binance, Tidex, Exmo, Kuna, Hotbit, DOBI trade, Livecoin, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, WazirX, Cryptopia, Kraken, Bitfinex, BigONE, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Tidebit, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Liqui, BtcTrade.im, Koinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bithumb, BitMart, TOPBTC, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Coinone, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, COSS, Upbit, ABCC, Coinsuper, Bitbns, RightBTC, YoBit, Zebpay and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.